Professor Tania Israel Receives Award for Distinguished Career Contributions to Psychology in the Public Interest 

SANTA BARBARA – Professor Tania Israel at the UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, has received the 2025 Award for Distinguished Senior Career Contributions to Psychology in the Public Interest from the American Psychological Association (APA). Israel is in the Counseling, Clinical, & School Psychology Department at the Gevirtz School and is also the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The APA award recognizes an individual whose single extraordinary achievement or a lifetime of outstanding contributions meet one or more of the following criteria: (a) courageous and distinctive contribution in the science or practice of psychology that significantly supports efforts toward a solution to one of the world’s intransigent social problems, (b) distinctive and innovative contribution that makes the science and/or practice of psychology more accessible to a broad and diverse population, and (c) an integration of the science and practice of psychology that serves the public interest and advances social justice and human welfare.

In the nomination letter that was submitted to the APA, Israel’s career accomplishments over 25 years are highlighted: “Dr. Israel has applied psychological knowledge and skills to support sexual and gender minorities through research, community engagement, policy advocacy, and mentoring. More recently, her thought leadership and resources have helped countless Americans navigate political conflict,” the nomination letter states. “Dr. Israel has also brought visibility to bisexuality within her community, in the field of psychology, and in applications to public policy….Following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Dr. Israel responded to the divisions that were evident in American society by developing resources, workshops, and a book (“Beyond Your Bubble: How to Connect Across the Political Divide”), all of which applied psychological knowledge and skills to promote understanding and strengthen relationships across political differences.” Israel’s newest book, published in 2024, is “Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation.”

“I’m so honored to be receiving this award from the APA. Throughout my career, it’s been my mission to reduce psychological and structural barriers that limit people from realizing their individual and collective potential,” Israel said. “I have sought to equip people with tools to participate fully in their lives, their interpersonal relationships, and the world. This aim has driven my research on interventions to support LGBTQ people and scholarship on navigating political division, as well as my mentoring, advocacy, teaching, and leadership.”

