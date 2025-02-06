Arts & Entertainment
SBIFF Festival Forecast for Thursday, February 6

Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Thu Feb 06, 2025 | 9:57am
Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave' | Photo: Filmnation Entertainment

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH

Filmmaker Seminar
Sponsored by Fujifilm
The Female Gaze: Women Storytellers
FREE ADMISSION
11am
Home Planet Productions
735 State Street Suite 103

Nickel Boys
FREE ADMISSION
11am
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street

Conclave
FREE ADMISSION
5pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street

‘I Hate Myself and Want to Die’| Credit: Courtesy

Filmmaker Q&As

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Thursday, February 6th:

  • MAGIC HOUR – 8.20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Jacqueline Christy, actor Miriam Shor, actor Cameron Morton, and actor Josh Stamberg
  • BEYOND THE GAZE – 9am @ Film Center 4 with Director Jill Campbell, subject Kathy Ireland 
  • HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with writer & featured subject Walter Murch 
  • NARRATIVE 3: MYSTERY PERVADES – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann
  • MRS. ROBINSON – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Producer Cormac Hargaden
  • WHEN WE WERE SISTERS – 12.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Actor Carlos LealCOUP 53 – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Co-director Walter Murch 
  • THE SUMMER BOOK – 2.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Charlie McDowell (TBC)
  • SANTA BARBARA: DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – 3pm @ Film Center 4 with The Kelp We Breathe – Director, Producer Jack Phillips, Director, Lead Editor Natalie Aymond, DP/Assistant Editor Tatum Davis, Director Taylor Ortiz, subject Marco Mazza, subject Marie Makenzie, subject Mo Wise. 26,000 Days – Director Henry Charles Behel, Producer Tegan Behel. quwa’ – Director Jonathan Coronado, Director/Editor/Director of Photography Ryan Grant,  Director/Editor/Producer Jade Ipina, Director/Producer/Assistant Editor Catherine Scanlon, Interviewee’s: Wayne Chapman, Lynn Gamble, John Johnson, Tom Modugno, Marianne Parra, Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto. BATTLE of the BLUES – Producer/ Director Adam Ernster.  Keep The Funk – Director Gareth Kelly, Cinematographer The Schaefer, Producer Brittany Zajic, Editor Kylie Van De Wyngaerde, Subject Wallace Piatt. Not Just Water – Director Tess McCormick, Sound Engineer Mia Sanguinetti, Editor Audrey Engelsjerd
  • MISTURA – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Ricardo de Montreuil, Executive Producer/actor Christian Meier, Producer Ivan Orlic
  • ALL GOD’S CHILDREN – 5pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Ondi Timoner
  • ANIMATION SHORTS – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Shadows – Director Rand Beiruty
  • SPACE COWBOY – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Marah Strauch
  • HOME COURT – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Director/Producer Erica Tanamachi
  • I HATE MYSELF AND WANT TO DIE – 6.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director J. Davis, Actor Andre Hyland, Producer John Hermann 
  • THE SONG CYCLE – 6pm @ Riviera with Director/Producer/Subject Nick Kelly, Subject Seán Millar 
  • AMONG NEIGHBORS – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Producer/Director Yoav Potash, Subject Aaron Taratovsky
  • AI WEIWEI’S TURANDOT – 8.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director/Cinematographer Maxim Derevianko, Producer Christine La Monte, Consulting Editor Kate Amend

