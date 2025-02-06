SBIFF Festival Forecast for Thursday, February 6

Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave' | Photo: Filmnation Entertainment
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH
Filmmaker Seminar Sponsored by Fujifilm The Female Gaze: Women Storytellers FREE ADMISSION 11am Home Planet Productions 735 State Street Suite 103
Nickel Boys FREE ADMISSION 11am Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Conclave FREE ADMISSION 5pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Filmmaker Q&As
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Thursday, February 6th:
MAGIC HOUR – 8.20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Jacqueline Christy, actor Miriam Shor, actor Cameron Morton, and actor Josh Stamberg
BEYOND THE GAZE – 9am @ Film Center 4 with Director Jill Campbell, subject Kathy Ireland
HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with writer & featured subject Walter Murch
NARRATIVE 3: MYSTERY PERVADES – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann
MRS. ROBINSON – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Producer Cormac Hargaden
WHEN WE WERE SISTERS – 12.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Actor Carlos LealCOUP 53 – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Co-director Walter Murch
THE SUMMER BOOK – 2.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Charlie McDowell (TBC)
SANTA BARBARA: DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – 3pm @ Film Center 4 with The Kelp We Breathe – Director, Producer Jack Phillips, Director, Lead Editor Natalie Aymond, DP/Assistant Editor Tatum Davis, Director Taylor Ortiz, subject Marco Mazza, subject Marie Makenzie, subject Mo Wise. 26,000 Days – Director Henry Charles Behel, Producer Tegan Behel. quwa’ – Director Jonathan Coronado, Director/Editor/Director of Photography Ryan Grant, Director/Editor/Producer Jade Ipina, Director/Producer/Assistant Editor Catherine Scanlon, Interviewee’s: Wayne Chapman, Lynn Gamble, John Johnson, Tom Modugno, Marianne Parra, Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto. BATTLE of the BLUES – Producer/ Director Adam Ernster. Keep The Funk – Director Gareth Kelly, Cinematographer The Schaefer, Producer Brittany Zajic, Editor Kylie Van De Wyngaerde, Subject Wallace Piatt. Not Just Water – Director Tess McCormick, Sound Engineer Mia Sanguinetti, Editor Audrey Engelsjerd
MISTURA – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Ricardo de Montreuil, Executive Producer/actor Christian Meier, Producer Ivan Orlic
ALL GOD’S CHILDREN – 5pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Ondi Timoner
ANIMATION SHORTS – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Shadows – Director Rand Beiruty
SPACE COWBOY – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Marah Strauch
HOME COURT – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Director/Producer Erica Tanamachi
I HATE MYSELF AND WANT TO DIE – 6.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director J. Davis, Actor Andre Hyland, Producer John Hermann
THE SONG CYCLE – 6pm @ Riviera with Director/Producer/Subject Nick Kelly, Subject Seán Millar
AMONG NEIGHBORS – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Producer/Director Yoav Potash, Subject Aaron Taratovsky
AI WEIWEI’S TURANDOT – 8.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director/Cinematographer Maxim Derevianko, Producer Christine La Monte, Consulting Editor Kate Amend
