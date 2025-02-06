Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA — “Try Hockey for Free,” a youth hockey initiative sponsored by USA Hockey, the National Hockey League and the Los Angeles Kings, will be hosted at Ice In Paradise on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Kids between ages 4 and 9 will learn the basics of the game from top coaches, without worrying about the expenses involved. Each participant will also receive a complimentary stick and hockey jersey.

Rental skates will be provided. Please arrive at least 30 minutes early to allow for enough time to check in and be fitted with equipment.

If kids already have access to hockey gear, we encourage them to bring it. If not, please bring loose-fitting sweatpants or snow pants, winter gloves or mittens, and a helmet. Ice In Paradise can offer a limited amount of equipment to borrow. If you have any gear questions, let us know.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to introduce your children to the world’s greatest sport!

For details, contact Melissa Petersen at 805-879-1550 or GYHL@iceinparadise.org.

ABOUT IIP: Ice in Paradise, a nonprofit rink featuring two sheets of ice, was founded in 2015, thanks to benefactors Jack Norqual, the late Ed Snider, and others. Serving the world-renowned region of Santa Barbara, it offers an array of affordable programs such as figure skating, adult and youth hockey, camps, birthday parties, and more. Skaters of all ages and abilities can enjoy a safe, family-friendly, fun environment in our state-of-the-art facility. As Santa Barbara County’s only ice rink, it’s also home to UC Santa Barbara’s hockey team, the Gauchos.