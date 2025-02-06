I hope to see more American flags waved along with the flags Mexico, Guatemala, and the like at future rallies in support of immigrants from Latin America.

Optics matter, and waving only flags of countries of origin provides fodder for so-called “patriots” to claim that these people are part of an “invasion” of the United States.

Actual evidence (what a concept!) shows that undocumented immigrants are an irreplaceable part of our economy and that they commit crimes at lower rates than citizens. However, they are used as caricatured scapegoats by an aspiring dictator — a group upon which to place the blame of all of society’s ills. Those of us who paid attention in history class know that this strategy is an absolute necessity for a demagogue.

But why don’t they just come legally, you ask? In the face of crippling poverty or danger to one’s family, the idea of waiting years or decades to go through the immigration process legally is simply not an option. You would do the same to keep your family safe or fed.

The truth is, Latin American immigrants, documented or not, drive our economy and enrich our communities. The American flag is theirs as much as it is mine.

I look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them at future rallies, waving the American flag, as they fight against unjust scapegoating by false patriots.