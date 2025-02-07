At a recent community meeting, Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Wendy Santamaria revealed an alarming truth: Our city has no contingency plan for potential cuts to federal aid programs. When questioned about preparations for possible reductions in Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, or other entitlement funding, their response was both stunning and insufficient — nothing is being done.

The city’s explicitly stated “wait and see” approach and vague references to “tenant protections” demonstrate a dangerous lack of foresight. While no one expects local government to replace federal dollars entirely, the complete absence of strategic planning is inexcusable.

Basic preparatory steps were not mentioned, or worse, remain untaken. There have been no discussions with local aid agencies, no coordination with the Sheriff’s Office regarding immigration matters, and no identification of service providers who could assist vulnerable residents. Perhaps most concerning was Councilmember Santamaria’s cavalier suggestion that mutual aid organizations will need to “step up” – without any prior consultation with these groups.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. A reduction in federal support could trigger a surge in homelessness, particularly among families and medically vulnerable individuals. Our city’s social safety net could quickly become overwhelmed without proper preparation.

Leadership requires anticipating challenges and developing proactive solutions. Instead, our city officials seem content to cross their fingers and hope for the best. This abdication of responsibility is unacceptable. This situation calls for leaders who plan ahead, coordinate with stakeholders, and take concrete steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

The time for leadership and action is now, before crisis strikes.