Promises, Promises

Less than a month into his second term, Donald Trump has kept or intends to follow through on these promises:

1) usurp control of federal spending, a power the Constitution specifically grants only to Congress

2) allow Elon Musk to gain control of the U.S. government’s personnel and payment systems

3) declare war on transgender Americans and undocumented immigrants

4) “weaponize” the DOJ, FBI, and CIA against all political critics

5) withdraw from the WHO (in the face of a pending bird flu epidemic)

6) nominate inexperienced and unqualified people to Cabinet and other critical positions

7) claim the authority to rewrite the Constitution’s birthright citizenship clause

8) launch a trade war against Canada, Mexico, and China

9) annex Canada and Greenland (and now the Gaza Strip) and seize the Panama Canal by force

10) pardon violent, lawfully convicted Jan. 6 traitors; a case of a felon pardoning felons.

Americans got who they voted for, but is this what they expected? There are those who don’t care about any of these things. The price of eggs and other groceries is paramount.

So, how’s that working out?

(This is a paraphrase of a political cartoon, “This Modern World,” by Tom Tomorrow.)