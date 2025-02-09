In Defense of Independent Student Media

During Isla Vista’s “Year of Rebellion” (1969-70), when heavy police response aggressively stormed in to quell student activists protesting high rents, poor living conditions and the Vietnam War, KCSB students covered the unfolding events — including the Bank of America fire — keeping listeners informed of the latest updates. Then the FCC-licensed radio station was illegally shut down by local authorities for allegedly contributing to unrest, but was soon vindicated, and broadcasting resumed.

More than 50 years later, as students rally against the Israel-Gaza War, KCSB student reporters still keep listeners informed. KCSB News was the only media outlet on scene when police cleared the pro-Palestine encampment last spring. In a time when more cities are becoming news deserts, KCSB-FM continues to be an important and trustworthy source for local news.

