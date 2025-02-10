Bariatric Surgeon to Discuss Weight Loss Treatment Advances

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s General and Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Christopher Taglia, FACS, FASMBS, will speak about “New Advances in Weight Loss Treatment” during a free public lecture Feb. 19.

Dr. Taglia’s lecture begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

In this free presentation, Dr. Taglia will discuss various topics related to weight loss treatment and surgery. Dr. Taglia, a general and bariatric surgeon. In 2024, he was designated a “Surgeon of Excellence” in Robotic Surgery by the internationally recognized Surgical Review Corp. He has been with LVMC since September 2019.

During his lecture, Dr. Taglia will discuss:

The pros and cons of weight loss medication

How weight loss medication compares to weight loss surgery

New surgical techniques for weight loss surgery

Lessons learned from starting a weight loss program

During his time at LVMC, Dr. Taglia has completed almost 2,300 surgeries or procedures. Since the first LVMC robotic surgery in September 2021, he has conducted more than 500 robotic surgeries, including bariatric surgery, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, colon surgery and other GI-related surgery.

Dr. Taglia earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida with a degree in biology and Spanish. Dr. Taglia attended the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his residency in general surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with work in general surgery, trauma, laparoscopy and endoscopy.

Dr. Taglia is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.