Cox Mobile and OtterBox Partner for Boys & Girls Clubs of America Phone Case Art Contest

Santa Barbara, CA [FEBRUARY 10, 2025] — Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, welcomes OtterBox as the exclusive phone case provider to manufacture a custom phone case designed as part of a scholarship contest for Boys & Girls Club teens. The winner will receive a $25,000 scholarship.

Cox Mobile’s contest invited eligible Boys & Girls Club members in Cox markets to submit an original phone case design, inspired by the theme “A World Within Reach.” The winning design will be manufactured by OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case in the U.S., and made available for purchase through otterbox.com and Cox Mobile retail stores. Proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Partnering with OtterBox as our exclusive phone case provider elevates the impact of this contest,” said Tony Krueck, Senior Vice President of Residential Mobile and Product. “Their commitment to producing and selling the winning design amplifies our goal of inspiring young artists while supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Together, we’re creating an opportunity that fosters creativity and gives back to our communities in a meaningful way.”

“The mission at our company is grounded in giving back,” said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. “Through the OtterCares Foundation, we’ve had a long-standing relationship with local Clubs affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and many of our employees use their volunteer time off there. We’re honored to be part of the contest Cox is hosting as it empowers children to think big and make an impact.”

The Cox Mobile phone case contest launched on October 1, 2024 in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America alumni Mario Lopez and Dr. Mona Dixon. The contest submission window is closed, and judging is currently underway. For complete contest details, including submission guidelines and eligibility criteria, cox.com/phonecasecontest. Finalists and the grand prize winner will be announced in the spring, with phone cases available to purchase later in the year.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the

largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It’s no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.