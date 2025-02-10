Credit Card “Skimming” Device Found on Gas Pump

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office/Department of Weights and Measures is warning of the dangers of “skimmers” after finding one at a north county gas station. Skimming devices are often used to steal your card information, including PINs and ZIP codes.

The device was found on January 13, 2025 at a Guadalupe gas pump. After being notified the department’s Consumer Protection Division made a sweep of the surrounding area and stations throughout the county to check for additional devices. No additional devices were found during the inspections.

Skimming devices can be internal or external and come in many shapes or sizes. The intent of installing these is always the same, to steal credit or debit card information, including PIN digits and ZIP codes. The majority of skimming device are installed internally. These intercept customer’s information as its being transferred from the sales system. Additionally, skimmers like those found recently, are installed externally. These retrofit devices are falsely portrayed as a true component of the machine and installed over the top or front of the original. They store the “skimmed” information and are later removed from operation to download that data.

Trends show that skimmers are typically installed at gas pumps furthest from the staff kiosk and where cameras are unlikely to be installed. External skimming devices target credit or debit card swipe readers as well as PIN pads. Customers are encouraged to use “tap” to pay when available to bypass the swiping readers. When not available, going inside the location to pay can also be a financially safer practice.

The Consumer Protections Division is taking a vigilant approach in inspection of filling stations countywide and are also providing education and outreach to local station managers. The skimming devices removed from operation are carried by County inspectors and used as a show-and-tell tool to display the level of intricate fraud that’s occurring. Filling station managers are encouraged to use security tape on their equipment and to check for manipulation frequently.