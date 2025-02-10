Friendship Center Announces Heart of Community: An Unveiling of the Carpinteria Healthy Aging Hub

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, CA – February 3, 2025 – Friendship Center invites the community to the Heart of Community event, an exclusive unveiling of the Carpinteria Healthy Aging Hub, a new Friendship Center satellite location designed to support older adults living with dementia. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

The event will provide attendees with an exciting opportunity to discover the activities and services that the Friendship Center’s Carpinteria Healthy Aging Hub will offer to members of the Carpinteria community. This new location, opening in March 2025, will provide enriching programs, personalized care, and social engagement for individuals living with dementia, helping them maintain their well-being and enjoy fulfilling days in a safe, welcoming environment.

The Heart of Community event will feature food, drinks, music, and local art, offering a glimpse into the vibrant activities that will be available to members once Carpinteria Healthy Aging Hub opens. Attendees will also have the chance to meet the Friendship Center team, ask questions, and learn about the variety of services that will be available, including daytime care, meals, and social connections for older adults living with dementia.

Event Details:

What: Heart of Community: Unveiling of the Carpinteria Healthy Aging Hub

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Where: The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave, Carpinteria, CA

Cost: Free and open to the public

Special Features: Food, drinks, music, local art, and information about the Healthy Aging Hub

The Healthy Aging Hub will be a vital resource for older adults living with dementia, offering a safe, engaging, and supportive environment for individuals and their families. Join us on February 23rd to celebrate this exciting new chapter for Friendship Center and the Carpinteria community!

For more information about the Heart of Community Event please visit fcsb.org or contact us at events@friendshipcentersb.org or call (805)969-0859.

About Friendship Center

Friendship Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors in Santa Barbara and beyond through social, cognitive, and physical activities. Since 1976, we have provided a safe and joyful space for seniors, including those living with dementia, to connect, grow, and thrive.

Funding disclosure

This project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $32,962,453 with 75 percent funded by ACL/HHS and $8,333,333 amount with 25 percent funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.