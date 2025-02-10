Habitat Santa Barbara Holds Event Honoring Jimmy Carter

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—On Wednesday, January 22, more than sixty people gathered to pay tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter. The event, hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara), was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

“What’s important now more than ever is unity – community – and a commitment to service,” said Habitat Santa Barbara CEO Jessica Wishan de L’Arbre. “All of these values are what the life of President Jimmy Carter embodied.”

The event included reflections on the life and legacy of President Carter, who passed away in late December of 2024. Wishan de L’Arbre shared that after leaving the White House, President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter sought out meaningful ways to continue their commitment to social justice and basic human rights. They first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia, in March 1984. Later that same year, the Carters joined Habitat volunteers in New York City’s Lower East Side and that trip marked Habitat for Humanity’s first Jimmy Carter Work Project. “Over the last three decades, the Carter Work Project has touched lives around the world by inspiring more than 108,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,447 Habitat homes,” she continued.

In addition to Wishan de L’Arbre, the gathering featured remarks from City of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, Habitat Santa Barbara Board President Jan Hubbell, and a local Habitat home repair program partner, Albemarle Dumlao.

“I knew of Habitat for Humanity not only because of President Carter’s volunteerism and advocacy. I was astonished by their work in my native country of The Philippines,” shared Dumlao. He went on to relate the story of his own family’s involvement with the local Habitat Santa Barbara affiliate. “President Jimmy Carter and first Lady Rosalynn Carter once said of their decades-long involvement with Habitat for Humanity that having a house is about more than having a safe place to sleep,” he continued. “It’s about community, a sense of belonging and the dignity that comes with building and maintaining a home of one’s own.”

While attendees were gathering for the event in the courtyard of Trinity Episcopal Church, they were greeted by acoustic guitar music from local musician Chas. Clouse. All guests were invited to share a commitment to an act of service in President Carter’s honor, and then hang their pledge cards from twine strung up along the perimeter of the space.

Attendees expressed their gratitude at having the opportunity to pay tribute to a man who meant so much to so many. Many expressed their excitement at being able to carry his legacy forward. Wishan de L’Arbre concluded the program by reminding those in attendance, “one of the ways we can honor President Jimmy Carter is by carrying on his example of service to others.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat Santa Barbara serves communities from Carpinteria to Gaviota. Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new local homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair over 200 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county. Habitat Santa Barbara is a Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity organization. For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Susan Renehan at (805) 456-9548 or susan@sbhabitat.org.