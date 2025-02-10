Hearts Aligned Chosen as 2025 Beneficiary for K-LITE’s Valentine’s Day Radio-A-Thon All Funds Raised to Support Families with A Critically Ill Child

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The staff and Board of Directors of Hearts Aligned in partnership with the K-LITE Morning Show, with Catherine, are pleased to announce that Hearts Aligned has been selected the 2025 beneficiary for K-LITE’s annual Valentine’s Day Radio-a-thon. Proceeds raised will go directly towards financial support, case management and advocacy for local families with a critically ill child.

The K-LITE Radio-a-thon airs February 14th from 6:00am until 6:00pm on 101.7 FM and streams live at https://www.klite.com/news/listen-live/. Dating back more than 20 years, the Radio-a-thon has always benefitted a nonprofit that promotes critical services in Santa Barbara County; past recipients have included CommUnify, Storyteller Children’s Center, American Heart Association, Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center, Santa Barbara Symphony, and more. Beginning at 6:00am on Valentine’s Day, Catherine and her special guests will broadcast live for 12 hours taking requests for love songs and dedications. Listeners who wish to make a dedication to a loved one should call the studio request line at 805.879.5483 and make a suggested donation of $25 in support of Hearts Aligned program.

“We are thrilled to have chosen Hearts Aligned as this year’s nonprofit organization for the K-LITE Radio-a-thon,” said Catherine Remak Host of the K-LITE Morning Show, with Catherine, which airs on K-LITE 101.7 FM weekdays 5:30 – 10:00am. “Their mission to serve an important population in our community with essential support and services. In partnership with local medical providers, they have created a seamless one stop support system for these families. They are the only organization whose sole purpose is to support the families with a critical variety of illnesses.”

Hearts Aligned provides a multitude of services to families that have a child with a critical illness. The critical illnesses that we have been working with include but are not limited to premature babies, gastrointestinal diseases, renal (kidney) and blood disorders, neurological issues, birth defects, complex heart defects, compromised pulmonary (lung) conditions and a

host of other life-threatening illnesses. We have excluded children with cancer since there is another organization that serves only this population.

These families live paycheck to paycheck with most of them being hourly, non-exempt employees. When they miss several days, weeks or months of work to tend to their child, they struggle the rest of the month with basic living expenses. Our financial support is immediate and provides assistance through a most difficult period of time. Our ongoing case management is a long-term strategy as we link families to other complementary services throughout our community and we continue to follow-up for a full year, regardless if they have used all of their funds.

“Hearts Aligned is grateful to Catherine and the team at K-LITE for the service they’ve provided for many years by raising awareness of the remarkable work done by nonprofits in our community,” said Vivian Solodkin the Founder and Executive Director of Hearts Aligned. “With so many deserving organizations in Santa Barbara County, we are honored to be chosen as this year’s Radio-a-thon beneficiary.”

Hearts Aligned Inc. helps critically ill children and their families who live in Santa Barbara County by providing financial assistance, family support and patient advocacy. For more information you can go to our website https://heartsaligned.org/about-us or contact Hearts Aligned directly (805) 570-3155 or info@heartsaligned.org

To make a song request, dedication, and donation please call 805.879.5483 between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.