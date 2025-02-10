Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Host Blood Drive on February 20

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—February 7, 2025—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 3 – 7 p.m. Community members are encouraged to register to donate and help save lives.

One blood donation can help multiple patients. With an ongoing demand for blood, every donation ensures hospitals have the resources to treat patients. Although most people are eligible to donate, only about 3% of the population does, making every contribution vital. As the sole blood supplier in Santa Barbara County, Vitalant provides more than 14,000 units of blood products locally each year to those in need.

Blood donated at this drive goes into a local supply pool, directly supporting SBCH and ensuring the hospital has the necessary blood products for patient care.

Blood Drive Details:

Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105)

The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be stationed at the hospital’s main entrance at Castillo and Pueblo Schedule an appointment: cottagehealth.org/sbblooddrive

All donors will receive a $10 reward redeemable in the Vitalant rewards store. Donors must have an online account and opt into the Vitalant Donor Rewards Program to redeem. Learn more at vitalant.org/rewards.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided care for 19,213 inpatient admissions and 85,711 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,886 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage UrgentCare Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.