Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Team Up to Strengthen Music in Schools

SANTA BARBARA, CA, February 10, 2025 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF), in partnership with 99.9 KTYD, proudly announces the return of the Keep the Beat Instrument Drive. Now in its seventh year, this month-long radio campaign aims to amplify community support for music education in Santa Barbara Unified schools.

Since its inception in 2003, the Keep the Beat program has supported music education in local public schools. Last year’s drive raised $18,000 and collected 40 gently used instruments, providing essential resources for public school music programs. This year, SBEF aims to surpass these milestones, encouraging donations of funds and much-needed instruments. Instruments in high demand include clarinets, trumpets, saxophones, trombones, flutes, cellos, basses, and violins.

Throughout February, 99.9 KTYD Morning Mojo host Lin Aubuchon will feature inspiring interviews and performances by Santa Barbara Unified music students and educators, showcasing how music inspires, educates, and transforms young lives. Special guests will include Donna Greene and Greg Loeb, beloved local musicians, and Steve Moretti, a drummer and percussionist who is a two-time Grammy® Award nominee, Juno nominee, and winner of two Telly Awards.

The Keep The Beat campaign does more than collect instruments—it ensures students have ongoing access to high-quality music education. Donations help repair and maintain existing instruments and support specialists who lead free after-school programs like BRAVO! and affordable summer learning experiences like the Nick Rail Summer Band Camp.

As part of this exciting campaign, SBEF invites the community to attend the Valentine’s Day Sweethearts Concert at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Friday, February 14th, from 5–7 PM. Featuring love songs performed by talented local musician couples, this enchanting evening is a perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day while supporting music education. Tickets are $10 for Santa Barbara educators and $15 for the general public when purchased in advance or $20 at the door. Doors open at 4:15 PM, and all ages are welcome. Proceeds from the concert will fund new instruments, repairs, and other resources for Santa Barbara Unified music programs.

To cap off the month-long campaign, SBEF and 99.9 KTYD invite the community to the Keep the Beat Wrap-Up Party on Thursday, February 27th, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Anchor Rose (113 Harbor Way, Suite 180, Santa Barbara). The event will feature live performances by Paper Moon and The Traveling Hurtados, celebrating the instrument drive’s success and the community’s power in supporting local music education. It’s an evening of great music, good company, and gratitude in a beautiful harbor setting.

Instrument donations can be dropped off at Nick Rail Music (2801 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara) or Raymond Music (7320 Hollister Ave #6, Goleta). Please note that pianos and drum sets cannot be accepted.

Katie Szopa, SBEF’s Programs Manager, shared, ” Our Keep the Beat Program is integral to sustaining the top-notch music education provided to our Santa Barbara Unified School District students. Community support of donated instruments and funds to repair them ensures all students interested in playing have access to the instrument of their choice.”

To learn more about the Keep the Beat Instrument Drive or donate, please visit KeepTheBeatSB.com.