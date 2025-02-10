Save-the-Date for the Goleta Community State of the City on April 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 7, 2025 – Mark your calendar for the City’s biggest night of the year. The Goleta Community State of the City is taking place on Tuesday, April 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a great opportunity to hear about the City’s achievements and challenges, learn about the City’s finances, and ask questions. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available and light refreshments provided. Watch this video invite with Mayor Paula Perotte or this invite in Spanish with Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martin (District 2).

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Every year I look forward to the Community State of the City. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with each other and see firsthand the progress we are making as a City. My favorite part of the night is the Q&A segment. We love hearing your questions and hope you will bring them. It’s going to be an informative night!”

Here is a plan for the night:

Arrive at 5:00 p.m. to check out the City information tables. At the tables, City staff are available to talk about upcoming projects and programs. This is also an opportunity to mingle with the City Council, City staff, stakeholders and fellow Goletans. Enjoy light refreshments, music, and take photos to remember the night. At 6:00 p.m. the main program begins. Mayor Perotte will give her State of the City Address followed by a Financial Update from Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. The program ends with the popular Q&A session featuring City of Goleta Department Directors.

We hope you can join us for this important City event. Please tell your family and friends.