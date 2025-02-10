Arts & Entertainment
SBIFF

SBIFF Festival Forecast for Monday, February 10

Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Mon Feb 10, 2025
One of the free daily 11 a.m. filmmaker panels | Credit: Courtesy

Filmmaker Seminar
Getting the Scoop: Journalism in Film
Sponsored by Fujifilm
11am
Home Planet Productions
735 State Street Suite 103

Ghost 
A Demi Moore Retrospective
FREE ADMISSION
11 am
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street

Memoir of a Snail 
followed by a Q&A with
Writer/Director Adam Elliot
FREE ADMISSION
11:20 am
SBIFF Film Center Aud 2
916 State St.

Producers Panel
5pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street

Outstanding Directors of the Year Award
8pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street

‘Men of War’| Credit: Courtesy

Filmmaker Q&As

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday, February 10th:

  • ENCHANTED MATTER: THE ART OF ROBERT POWELL – 8.40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Tom Piozet & Producer Geoffrey Rockwell
  • OUT OF PLAIN SIGHT – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director/Producer Rosanna Xia, Director/Producer Daniel Straub, Cinematographer/Producer/Editor Austin Straub
  • NARRATIVE SHORTS 4: UNNAVIGATED WATERS – 9am @ Riviera with Sirius – Director Jean-Bastien Niyigaruye. Last Hope – Director Lena Kaminsky, Producer Eva Kaminsky. Road Kill – Director Ryan Farhoudi, Producer Sophie Kargman, Actor Skyler Gisondo, Actor Jonathan Tucker, Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey, Actor Chris Sheffield, Editor Christine Park
  • MEN OF WAR – 11am @ Film Center 1 with Co-Director Jen Gatien
  • TRIFOLE – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Gabriele Fabbro & Director of Photography Brandon Lattman
  • NATURE SHORTS 2: POETIC WITH A TOUCH OF THE SURREAL – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Who Loves The Sun – Director Arshia Shakiba. I Accidentally Stepped on a Flower – Director Eneos Çarka
  • VIVA VERDI – 12noon @ Riviera with Director/Producer Yvonne Russo & Producer Christine La Monte
  • LUCKY STAR – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director/Writer Gillian McKercher
  • O HORIZON – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Madeleine Rotzler
  • DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 2 –  PROFOUNDLY PERSONAL STORIES – 3pm @ Riviera with London, KY – Director Cody Duncum. The Devil Is Busy – Director Christalyn Hampton. Did You Forget Mr. Fogel – Director Max Karpman, Producer Francesca Hill, Producer Kayle Smith, Editor Seth Karall, Cinematographer Matthew Meredith
  • THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Bonni Cohen, Director Jon Shenk & Director Pedro Kos
  • COLOR BOOK – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Producer Kristin Uno
  • NARRATIVE SHORTS 3: MYSTERY PERVADES – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann. Twain – Director Pip & Producer Benjamin Smith
  • SODA – 6pm @ Riviera with Actor Lior Raz & Actor Rotem Sela
  • SPRING OF THE VANISHING – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Andrew Glazer, Producer Weston Phippen
  • TO KILL A WOLF – 9pm @ Film Center 4 with Producer/Editor/1st Assistant Camera Dawson Taylor, Composer Sara Barone, Composer Forest Christenson
  • I WAS A TEENAGE SEX PISTOL – 9.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Nick Mead & Director Andre Relis

Tue Feb 11, 2025 | 03:50am
https://www.independent.com/2025/02/10/sbiff-festival-forecast-for-monday-february-10/
