SBIFF Festival Forecast for Monday, February 10

One of the free daily 11 a.m. filmmaker panels | Credit: Courtesy
Filmmaker Seminar Getting the Scoop: Journalism in Film Sponsored by Fujifilm 11am Home Planet Productions 735 State Street Suite 103
Ghost A Demi Moore Retrospective FREE ADMISSION 11 am Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Memoir of a Snail followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director Adam Elliot FREE ADMISSION 11:20 am SBIFF Film Center Aud 2 916 State St.
Producers Panel 5pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Outstanding Directors of the Year Award 8pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Filmmaker Q&As
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday, February 10th:
ENCHANTED MATTER: THE ART OF ROBERT POWELL – 8.40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Tom Piozet & Producer Geoffrey Rockwell
OUT OF PLAIN SIGHT – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director/Producer Rosanna Xia, Director/Producer Daniel Straub, Cinematographer/Producer/Editor Austin Straub
NARRATIVE SHORTS 4: UNNAVIGATED WATERS – 9am @ Riviera with Sirius – Director Jean-Bastien Niyigaruye. Last Hope – Director Lena Kaminsky, Producer Eva Kaminsky. Road Kill – Director Ryan Farhoudi, Producer Sophie Kargman, Actor Skyler Gisondo, Actor Jonathan Tucker, Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey, Actor Chris Sheffield, Editor Christine Park
MEN OF WAR – 11am @ Film Center 1 with Co-Director Jen Gatien
TRIFOLE – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Gabriele Fabbro & Director of Photography Brandon Lattman
NATURE SHORTS 2: POETIC WITH A TOUCH OF THE SURREAL – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Who Loves The Sun – Director Arshia Shakiba. I Accidentally Stepped on a Flower – Director Eneos Çarka
VIVA VERDI – 12noon @ Riviera with Director/Producer Yvonne Russo & Producer Christine La Monte
LUCKY STAR – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director/Writer Gillian McKercher
O HORIZON – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Madeleine Rotzler
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 2 – PROFOUNDLY PERSONAL STORIES – 3pm @ Riviera with London, KY – Director Cody Duncum. The Devil Is Busy – Director Christalyn Hampton. Did You Forget Mr. Fogel – Director Max Karpman, Producer Francesca Hill, Producer Kayle Smith, Editor Seth Karall, Cinematographer Matthew Meredith
THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Bonni Cohen, Director Jon Shenk & Director Pedro Kos
COLOR BOOK – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Producer Kristin Uno
NARRATIVE SHORTS 3: MYSTERY PERVADES – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann. Twain – Director Pip & Producer Benjamin Smith
SODA – 6pm @ Riviera with Actor Lior Raz & Actor Rotem Sela
SPRING OF THE VANISHING – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Andrew Glazer, Producer Weston Phippen
TO KILL A WOLF – 9pm @ Film Center 4 with Producer/Editor/1st Assistant Camera Dawson Taylor, Composer Sara Barone, Composer Forest Christenson
I WAS A TEENAGE SEX PISTOL – 9.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Nick Mead & Director Andre Relis
