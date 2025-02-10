SBIFF Festival Forecast for Monday, February 10

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday, February 10th:

Memoir of a Snail followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director Adam Elliot FREE ADMISSION 11:20 am SBIFF Film Center Aud 2 916 State St.

Filmmaker Seminar Getting the Scoop: Journalism in Film Sponsored by Fujifilm 11am Home Planet Productions 735 State Street Suite 103

Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

