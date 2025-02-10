Veggie Rescue Fights Food Insecurity in Santa Barbara County with Surplus Food Donations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – With Santa Barbara County facing the second-highest poverty rate in California, food insecurity remains a pressing issue for approximately 100,000 residents. Veggie Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and feeding those in need, is stepping up to meet the challenge.

Last week alone, Veggie Rescue rescued and delivered over 1,700 pounds of fresh produce and other nutritious food to Friendship Manor in Isla Vista, a senior living community that provides affordable housing for older adults. This is just one example of the organization’s ongoing work to ensure surplus food from local farms and businesses reaches those who need it most.

“Our mission is simple: we connect excess food with people facing hunger,” said Judy Taggart at Veggie Rescue. “With so many struggling to afford nutritious meals in our county, we work to ensure surplus food ends up on people’s tables, not at the landfill.

A Growing Need in Santa Barbara County

While known for its wealth and agriculture, Santa Barbara County also faces a poverty rate of nearly 20%, according to recent data. Many individuals and families—including seniors, low-income workers, and students—struggle with food insecurity daily.

Veggie Rescue works with local farms, grocery stores, and food businesses to redirect surplus food that would otherwise go to waste. In 2024 alone, the organization rescued and distributed over 630,000 pounds of food, providing healthy meals to nonprofits, shelters, and community organizations countywide.

Veggie Rescue’s work also has positive environmental impacts. About a quarter of all food winds up in landfills where it releases methane, a greenhouse gas.

How to Support Veggie Rescue

As the need continues to grow, Veggie Rescue is calling on local businesses, farms, and community members to support its mission. Whether through food donations, financial contributions, or volunteer work, every effort helps reduce waste and feed those in need.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit veggierescue.org or contact eryn@veggierescue.

About Veggie Rescue

Veggie Rescue is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to nonprofits serving food-insecure individuals. By working with local farms and businesses, the organization helps fight hunger while reducing food waste.