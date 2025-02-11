Attend February 18th Workshop on City’s New Pride of Place Grant for Old Town Businesses

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 11, 2025 – Pop into the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. for a workshop on the City’s new Pride of Place (POP) Grant. With $120,000 in funding available, this grant offers Old Town business owners the opportunity to apply for funding to bring their ideas to life on how to enhance a sense of place and attract more customers to Old Town Goleta. Workshop attendees will receive an informational presentation about the POP Grant, review the application process, and have a chance to ask City staff questions. Popcorn will be served. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The Old Town POP Grant Program was approved by the City Council in January 2025. The application deadline is Monday, March 3, 2025. While the average award anticipated will range between $3,000-10,000, there is no cap to the maximum funding request. Each proposal will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Alignment with program goals

Positive community impact

Creativity and innovation

Feasibility

Community engagement

Business collaboration



If accepted, the business owners would receive funding to implement the idea(s) submitted in the application. Examples of how the funding could be used potentially include: advertising, marketing, beautification, plants, events, specials, promotions, signage, seating, customer parking, permits, insurance, and more.

How to Apply:

Applicants can apply online here, or with a printed application. Paper applications are available at City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117) or you can print the application here. Please return your printed application to City Hall or email it to Shannon Kirn at skirn@cityofgoleta.org by the March 3rd deadline.

To learn more about this program, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/POPgrant. Please contact Shannon Kirn at skirn@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 562-5512 if you have any questions.