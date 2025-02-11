Carter Battle and Dev Wigo Named SBART Athletes of the Week

After standout performances that boosted their respective teams, Carter Battle of Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball Dev Wigo of Dos Pueblos High girls’ water polo were named Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Dev Wigo provided the scoring punch in the Chargers’ playoff win over Corona Centennial. Photo Credit: Courtesy SBART

Battle stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks in 73-37 win over rival San Marcos that clinched the outright Channel league title for San Marcos. The Dons will now take on St. Anthony of Long Beach in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday.

Wigo led the Dos Pueblos to an 11-6 victory over Corona Centennial in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 Water Polo playoffs. She scored a game-high five goals despite driving rain throughout the contest.

