Carter Battle and Dev Wigo Named SBART Athletes of the Week

The CIF Southern Section Playoff are in Full Swing

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Tue Feb 11, 2025 | 2:00pm
Carter Battle led Santa Barbara to a victory over San Marcos. | Credit: Courtesy SBART

After standout performances that boosted their respective teams, Carter Battle of Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball Dev Wigo of Dos Pueblos High girls’ water polo were named Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table  Athletes of the Week                

Dev Wigo provided the scoring punch in the Chargers’ playoff win over Corona Centennial. Photo Credit: Courtesy SBART

Battle stuffed the stat sheet with  16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks in 73-37 win over  rival San Marcos  that clinched the outright Channel league title for San Marcos. The Dons will now take on St. Anthony of Long Beach in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday.                 

Wigo led the Dos Pueblos to an 11-6 victory over Corona Centennial in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 Water Polo playoffs. She scored a game-high five goals despite driving rain throughout the contest.

Wed Feb 12, 2025 | 02:10am
