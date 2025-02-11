City of Santa Barbara Launches 30-Year Waterfront Adaptation Plan

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 11, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department has begun developing a 30-Year Waterfront Adaptation Plan and is pleased to invite community members to participate in the process.

This multi-year effort will create a practical plan that will prepare the Santa Barbara Waterfront for increased storm surges, erosion, and flooding by providing solutions that preserve and enhance recreation, commerce, beach access, habitat, and critical infrastructure for the near term and future generations.

“The Waterfront is already at risk of flooding, storm surge, and erosion during coastal storms, and these impacts will get worse with even small amounts of sea-level rise,” said Timmy Bolton, Climate Adaptation Analyst. “The 30-Year Waterfront Adaptation Plan will move the needle from planning to on-the-ground projects that will create a more resilient future for our community.”

Community members are invited to help guide the planning and outreach process by completing a brief survey at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WaterfrontSurvey by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28.

To learn more and to sign up for news, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WaterfrontAdaptation or contact Timmy Bolton, Climate Adaptation Analyst, at (805) 730-0836 or TBolton@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Grant funding for this project is provided by the California Coastal Commission and the California State Coastal Conservancy.