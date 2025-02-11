Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Self-Serve Sandbag Stations are open Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The City of Santa Barbara has doubled the number of available sandbag stations from two to four to better serve the community during severe storm events.

Sandbag Station Schedule:

City Annex Yard

401 East Yanonali Street

Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p m.

City Fire Station 7

2411 Stanwood Drive

Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College Lot 3

801 Shoreline Drive

Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Armory

700 E. Canon Perdido Street

Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sandbags are available to residents free of charge. Residents are reminded that the City Sandbag Distribution Policy is designed to assist in the protection of private property only during storm emergency conditions. Please note the following:

Bring your own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags you need.

Fill your sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly.

You may take 20 sandbags per trip.

To learn how to fill and stack sandbags, watch the video.

For more sandbag information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sandbags.

Please contact the Public Works Streets Division for clogged/blocked storm drains or streets related emergencies at (805) 564-5454.