Evacuation Warning Issued for Areas Within and Near the Lake Fire Burn Scar

(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for areas within and near the Lake Fire burn scar effective at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. This EVACUATION WARNING is due to an incoming storm arriving Wednesday, February 12, 2025 with the potential to produce flash flooding, debris flows and landslides. Click here for a map of the impacted area.

The EVACUATION WARNING is in effect until further notice and may be upgraded to an Evacuation Order.

During the EVACUATION WARNING, community members living in the impacted area are asked to:

Prepare to leave: fill gas tank, load up important documents, essential items, etc.

LEAVE if you feel unsafe. DO NOT wait for an evacuation order.

DO NOT wait for an evacuation order. People with disabilities, access and functional needs should LEAVE NOW .

. People who need more time to evacuate, such as, families with children, seniors, and those who require assistance with transportation should LEAVE NOW.

People with large animals should LEAVE NOW.

DO NOT attempt to drive while it is dark or raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

Additionally, the following storm resources are available:

For assistance with animal evacuation , call (805) 681-4332.

, call (805) 681-4332. For status of highways , visit Caltrans: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php

, visit Caltrans: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php For status of county roadways, visit County Public Works: https://www.countyofsb.org/2116/Road-Closures

Residents not living in evacuation warning areas are still advised to do the following:

Stay away from burned areas, rivers, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as evacuating and sheltering in place.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as evacuating and sheltering in place. Roads impacted during previous storms may experience flooding, mud and rock slides. Communities along these roads may become isolated.

Communities along these roads may become isolated. Beaches, bluffs and the Harbor area may be impacted. This storm may trigger coastal flooding and erosion along the bluffs throughout the county. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas.

This storm may trigger coastal flooding and erosion along the bluffs throughout the county. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas. Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs.

Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs. Secure belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as outdoor furniture.

For additional information regarding evacuations, weather conditions and more:

Contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1 (833) 688-5551. The County Call Center is open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

Visit https://www.readysbc.org/.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.