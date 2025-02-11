Immigration Raids Denounced

As the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC), we write to express our deep concern and strong opposition to the current administration’s actions against undocumented immigrants and the Latinx community. These policies not only violate our core values as an organization, but also undermine the fabric of our diverse community. The SBWPC has long stood for inclusive, intersectional, and progressive feminist values.

It is troubling to see policies that perpetuate fear, suffering, and the criminalization of individuals seeking safety and opportunity. These actions run counter to the values of compassion, justice, and equality that we hold dear in our community.

The economic and social impact of such policies disproportionately affects women and children, who are often left traumatized by separation from their families, lack of access to basic resources, and the uncertainty of their futures.

As an organization committed to social action against discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, and other factors, we cannot remain silent in the face of such injustice. We call for the immediate cessation of inhumane practices against undocumented immigrants. We stand with those advocating for comprehensive immigration reform that recognizes the humanity of every person, regardless of their status.

We urge our community members to join us in advocating for the rights of all immigrants. Together, we can work towards a more just and equitable society that respects the dignity of every individual.