Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 6, 2025

The City will host two community meetings to update residents on the Cliff Drive Vision Zero Project (Project). In 2018, the City adopted a Vision Zero strategy that aims to prevent severe and fatal injuries on City streets by focusing resources on high-priority streets with documented collision patterns. Cliff Drive is the second-highest priority corridor in the city. This Project addresses the community’s desires to transform this high-speed urban highway into a neighborhood-serving street with enhanced mobility and improved safety, with multi-modal transit opportunities for all ages and abilities, providing safe connections between neighborhoods, schools, and parks.

Spanish interpretation will be available at both meetings. The virtual meeting will be posted on the Project webpage. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

Virtual Community Meeting for the Cliff Drive Vision Zero Project

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Register for the Zoom webinar

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Community Meeting for the Cliff Drive Vision Zero Project

Thursday, February 13, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monroe Elementary School (431 Flora Vista Dr.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The Project includes the following safety improvements:

A new three-mile separated path for all ages and abilities on Cliff Drive from Arroyo Burro County Park to Castillo Street.

Four new traffic signals along Cliff Drive.

14 new crosswalks and safety enhancements to four existing crosswalks.

Safety features at crossings, such as curb extensions, widened sidewalks, high visibility crosswalk markings, median refuge islands, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and safety lighting.

Comments about the Project may be submitted via email to CliffDrivePlan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov. Attend the public meetings to view updated plans and ask questions. For more information and to sign up for notifications, visit Cliff Drive Vision Zero Project – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CliffDrive.