Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Continues Popular Free Senior Day Starting Wednesday, Feb 19

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 11, 2025 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden invites seniors aged 60 and older to enjoy six Free Senior Days in 2025 for the 11th consecutive year. Sponsored by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, this beloved community program features complimentary Garden admission, with a free docent-led tour at 11 a.m. on each of the designated days. (Access more photos here)

This year’s Free Senior Days will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday, June 25

Monday, August 18

Wednesday, October 8

Wednesday, December 10

Garden hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advance reservations are required and can be made at SBBotanicGarden.org/visit.

“Being in nature, at any age, is proven to enhance our total well-being,” said Melissa Patrino, director of development.“From reducing stress and improving sleep to promoting heart health, a visit to the Garden can be a restorative experience for many in our community. That’s why we’re so excited Welch-Ryce-Haider is partnering with us to continue this cherished tradition.”

Stephen Gibson, Managing Partner of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, added, “Supporting Free Senior Days aligns with our mission to honor life and serve the Santa Barbara community. We’re proud to continue our sponsorship and look forward to seeing familiar faces as well as welcoming new visitors to the Garden in 2025.”

For questions about the Garden’s Free Senior Days, please visit https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/free-senior-day-february-19-2025/ or call (805) 682-4726, ext. 138.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 6 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve California native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org.