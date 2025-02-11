Santa Barbara Youth Council to Host the 2025 Youth Speak Out

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 11, 2025

The Santa Barbara Youth Council (Youth Council) has been named one of seven organizations to receive the Fund for Santa Barbara’s South County Youth Making Change Grant. This grant is awarded annually to support youth-led projects that impact young people in Santa Barbara County. The Youth Council, a City advisory committee created to give teens a voice in local government, will use the funding to host the 2025 Youth Speak Out, a workshop that encourages teens to advocate for positive changes in the community.

The Youth Council intends to focus on topics such as participating in environmentally conscious practices, creating safe public spaces for teens, mental health resources for teens, and inclusiveness. The event is open to students in grades 7 through 12 and will include a workshop and catered lunch followed by a Q&A session with a panel of local leaders.

“The 2025 Youth Speak Out will provide a safe space for local teens to share their perspectives and concerns in hopes of creating positive change in the community,” said Youth Councilmember Gwen Chenoweth.

2025 Youth Speak Out

Saturday, March 1, 2025

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Louise Lowry Davis Center (111 W. Victoria Street)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

In 2023 and 2024, The Youth Council also received funding from the Youth Making Change Grant which was used to fund the Youth Speak Out, bringing together teens with local leaders.

“This is my first year on the Youth Council, and hearing about everyone’s past positive experience has been so inspiring,” said junior high member Amelia Leonardi “Being involved in planning this year’s event has only made me more excited to see how something like this can bring so many people together and spark so many meaningful conversations.”

To register, visit Youth Speak Out 2025. For more information, please contact Nicole Morgan at NMorgan@SantaBarbarbaraCA.gov.

For up-to-date information about the event and other Youth Council activities, follow @SantaBarbaraYouthCouncil on Instagram.

About Santa Barbara Youth Council

Established in 1994, the Santa Barbara Youth Council empowers local teens to engage in government and advocate for youth issues. Facilitated by the Parks and Recreation Department, the fifteen-member council, composed of youth aged 13 to 19, serves two-year terms, gaining leadership experience while contributing to their community. The Council organizes educational, community events, fosters collaboration among youth-focused organizations, and encourages civic engagement. It also advises the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council on policies impacting local youth.

For more information, visit Santa Barbara Youth Council – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/YouthCouncil.