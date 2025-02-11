State Route 192 Full Closure This Wednesday for Power Pole Repairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A one-day project to perform repairs to power poles will result in a full closure of State Route 192 (Sycamore Canyon Road) just east of Ortega Ridge Road on Thursday, February 13 from 2 pm until 7 pm.

Travelers in each direction will detour from State Route 192 via Conejo Viejo Road, Alston Road and Eucalyptus Hill Road with delays not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

This work will be performed by Southern California Edison, under permit from Caltrans.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/