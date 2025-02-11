The 2025 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic IS ON February 15th and 16th. Valentines Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic presented by Merrick Lager is the most anticipated event of each winter for the 805 and more specifically for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The 2025 event, the 43rd annual, and the 25th year produced by Surf Happens, has been called on for the weekend of February 15 and 16 at the Queen of the coast.

After a stellar December the ocean and conditions went dormant for six weeks, but a series of storms are projected to send solid swell and good conditions for the last weekend in the regular 6 week waiting period. Contest organizers have been waiting in earnest for a weekend to line up with swell and weather to offer truly Classic conditions and it looks like the Queen will be sharing the love with the local community this Valentines / Presidents day weekend.

An all-ages pro-am event, the Rincon Classic features divisions ranging from the 12 & under “Gremlins,” to the 65+ “Super Legends,” and the coveted Rincon Brewery Professional division will run from 6:45 AM to 5:30 PM both days of the event. The official schedule of events will be posted on Wednesday February 12 before by 5pm along with the updated heat draw on rinconclassic.com.

Come watch the best surfers on the coast ripping at the best wave in California or enjoy the live webcast online at rinconclassic.com.

Live commentating, a WSL-certified judging panel, and computerized scoring displays provide onlookers and contestants with instant feedback on where each surfer stands in each heat. Whats new?! The 2025 event will feature instant replay of waves for judges as well as live scoring via Stact App online. In addition there will be post heat interviews with heat winners, special guests, and more. 2025 marks the 25th consecutive year produced by Surf Happens, Santa Barbara’s Premier Surf School.

This year’s poster artwork was created by local artist and designer Leo Basica with photographs by surf photographer Will Adler that capture the essence of Rincon. RC 25 will also showcase crowd-favorite specialty events like the Locals Only Legacy, the Rincon Brewery (RB) Professional Division and much more.

But this isn’t merely a surf competition. On the beach, special events include the ability for onlookers to: Refresh and fill up with food and drink from Rincon Brewery, coffee from Lucky Llama, enjoy wetsuit demos by Body Glove, on site chiropractic and massage, sponsor tents with activities and giveaways, and much more. Also, Rincon Brewery will be selling food on the shoreline for your convenience so you can stay all day.

Participate in the raffle for a custom Channel Islands Surfboard and much more by purchasing tickets at the Surf Happens Foundation booth. All proceeds will benefit the LA fire relief efforts. Surfrider chapter of Santa Barbara is the official eco sponsor hosting daily beach clean ups in partnership with the Surf Happens Foundation.

Padaro Grill Classic Sunday Awards Ceremony:

After the contest, Padaro Grill is hosting the 2025 “Classic Sunday” Awards Ceremony and Live & Silent Auction Fundraiser at Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria. Fully catered by Padaro Grill, with beverages by Rincon Brewery, attendees can see this year’s contest winners, view highlights of the entire event, bid on prizes and help raise money for the LA fire relief efforts and watch 25 year teaser video and help honor special award recipients.