United Boys & Girls Clubs Hosts Annual Blue Card Ceremony in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, CA – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) proudly hosted its annual Blue Card Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Club, bringing together community leaders, board members, staff, and supporters to celebrate the achievements of its dedicated Club members and outstanding staff.

The Blue Card is a symbol of commitment, responsibility, and opportunity within Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. It signifies a member’s dedication to personal growth, leadership, and active participation in programs that foster academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles. Club members who attend 200 days or more receive Blue membership cards, entitling them to a free membership for the following year and the ability to gift a membership to a friend.

UBGC’s commitment to sustained engagement is reflected in its “Club 105” initiative, named after national statistics revealing that a child attending a Boys & Girls Club for 105 days in a calendar year is twice as likely to graduate on time and lead a healthy lifestyle. This initiative underscores the impact of consistent participation in Club programs and the long-term benefits for youth.

During the ceremony, each Blue Card recipient was paired with a community leader or board member, giving them the unique opportunity to connect, share their aspirations, and build meaningful relationships with mentors who support their success.

In addition to recognizing the hard work of Club members, the event also celebrated the dedication and excellence of UBGC staff, with several prestigious awards presented, including:

Director of the Year: Diana Ornelas, Club Director for the Carpinteria Club

Assistant Director of the Year: Cindy Mathieson, Assistant Director for the Santa Barbara Club

Safety Award: Valerie Morse, Club Director for Buellton & Solvang Sites

Pat Wargo Award: Christianne Rojo, Chief Operations Officer

Board Member of the Year: Nicholas Behrman, Board Chairman

Michael Baker, CEO said “It is such a special moment seeing key supporters of our organization spending time with and presenting these dedicated members their Blue Cards.”

United Boys & Girls Clubs remains committed to empowering youth and fostering strong community connections, ensuring that every child has access to a safe, supportive, and enriching environment.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.