We’re only a few weeks into the second Trump term and can only speculate what more might be coming in the way of change during a “post constitutional” period.

I, for one, am terrified. The loss of my personal information to criminals, the increased possibility of attacks on my physical safety on the ground and in the air and the likely-hood that my ability to get factual information will collapse with the loss of PBS and NPR all weigh heavily on me.

The Film Festival has proved to be a great distraction, but if only we could count on a rescue like that offered in the cinema! If you are out there — Please Come Forward Now! Bring your shield, your special skills, and your cape to enfold me. I am waiting.