SANTA BARBARA, CA—February 11, 2025— The Cottage Obstetrics & Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of two obstetrician-gynecologists, Dr. Britta Gray and Dr. Helen Matthews, along with certified nurse midwife Maribeth Claassen. This expansion of the care team furthers the clinic’s mission to enhance access to comprehensive Ob/Gyn services for women.

Joining Medical Director Dr. Lisa Lepine, the expanded team will continue caring for patients at the Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic, located at 2416 Castillo Street, Unit A, in Santa Barbara.

The Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic is a practice led by women specialists offering comprehensive medical services—from routine wellness examinations to diagnosis and treatment of gynecological conditions, and complete obstetric care from pre-conception to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum visits.

Meet the Clinic’s New Providers:

Maribeth Claassen, CNM, WHNP, Nurse Midwife

Maribeth Claassen holds a Master of Science in Nursing degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and is a certified Midwife with over a decade of experience. Her training includes a fellowship in midwifery and training as a breastfeeding resource nurse. She is fluent in English and French and has proficiency in medical Spanish.

Britta Gray, DO, MPH

Dr. Britta Gray is board certified through The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and most recently practiced at the Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto, CA, where she had hospital privileges at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University. She earned a BA in Medical Anthropology from the University of California – Berkeley and a Master of Public Health and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where she was honored with “highest scholastic achievement.” Dr. Gray completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL, where she was named chief resident. Dr. Gray is fluent in Spanish.

Helen Matthews, MD, FACOG

Dr. Helen Matthews is board certified through The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and has more than 20 years of experience, including routine and high-risk obstetric cases. She previouslyserved in the Women’s Group for Health of UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians. She graduated Magda Cum Laude from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and earned her MD from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Yeshiva University, in The Bronx, NY. She completed her internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Matthews also practices robotic surgery and is proficient in Acessa laparoscopic ablation of uterine fibroids, diagnostic hysteroscopy, hysteroscopic retrieval of IUDs, IUD placement, Nexplanon placement and removal, colposcopy, vulvar and endometrial biopsies.

Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic, located at 2416 Castillo Street, Unit A, in Santa Barbara and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All providers at Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 805-324-9400.

