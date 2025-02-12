Join Us for Fun, Flavor & Fundraising

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Get ready for an electrifying evening of fun, flavor, and fundraising! The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is beyond excited to invite you to participate in our 41st Annual Carpinteria Fundraiser—a celebration with a purpose.

This year’s event, “Best Bites, Big Futures,” is taking place on Saturday, March 15th at the Carpinteria Club, and we’re adding a festive St. Patrick’s Day twist! Picture this: an evening filled with an incredible cocktail hour, sensational live music, mouthwatering bites, and exhilarating silent and live auctions—all in support of the amazing youth of Carpinteria.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to enable all young people—especially those who need us most—to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. With your generosity, we can continue providing top-tier educational, recreational, and mentorship programs that make a profound difference in young lives.

Here’s the impact YOU can make:

Our annual membership fee is just $40 per year, but the actual cost of providing life-changing services is $1,200 per member annually.

Thanks to our scholarship program, no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship.

, no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship. This year, we’re aiming to raise $100,000—and we know we can achieve this with your help!

Click here for tickets.