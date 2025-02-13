Cancer Foundation Improves Local Cancer Care with a New Grant to Hospice of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that it has awarded a $25,000 grant to Hospice of Santa Barbara to support their Patient Care Services (PCS) program, which offers comprehensive, free-of-charge support services to those with life-threatening illnesses, including around 250-300 cancer patients annually.

The Cancer Foundation’s grant will help this vital community program by financially supporting a full-time Care Manager. Care Managers lead Hospice of Santa Barbara’s PCS team and coordinate with medical teams and other partners to help patients and their families better manage their illness, treatment, and non-medical needs.

Care Managers act as an extension of a medical care team by providing the following services:

• Medical Care Management

• Transportation to Appointments

• Community Services Coordination

• Volunteer Support

• Connection to Nutrition Programs

• Advance Care Planning

• Mental Health Counseling

• Quality of Life Grants

• Spiritual Care

By providing these services, the Hospice of Santa Barbara PCS program helps address the significant emotional, financial, and logistical challenges that come with a life-threatening illness like cancer.

Care Managers also reduce the burden of service for primary healthcare providers by coordinating with each patient’s care team. For example, Care Managers work closely with Patient Navigators at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to help patients get to appointments on time, receive entitlements, have access to translation services, coordinate medications among doctors, and receive counseling. This coordination reduces service duplication and ensures that no aspect of care falls through the cracks.

“Programs like Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care Services are essential to our community because they ensure that patients and their families receive comprehensive care throughout their cancer journey,” shares Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Executive Director. “By financially supporting these programs, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara adheres to its mission of ensuring superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County.”

For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit, www.hospiceofsb.org/

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is the leading nonprofit fundraising and grant-making institution dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the leading provider of cancer care on the central coast. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.