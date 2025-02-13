Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Celebrates Opening of Wellness Center with Donors and Public at Open House Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Left to right: DPHS Foundation Board Member, Tracy Mongold, DPHS Foundation Board Member, Jennifer Ono, Deckers Brands Representative, Michelle Apodaca, and DPHS Principal, Bill Woodard. | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA – February 13, 2025 – The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation celebrated the opening of its Wellness Center, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting student mental health and well-being on the Dos Pueblos High School campus. The celebration, marked by an open house event, took place February 11, 2025, and included speeches from DPHS Principal Bill Woodard, DPHS Dean of Student Engagement, Bethany Bodenhamer, DPHS Foundation Board Member, Jennifer Ono, DPHS Student Representatives, Nicole Barger and Pessia Fygenson, with food provided by DPHS Student Culinary Program, a self-care information table, and therapy dogs from Santa Barbara therapy dogs, as well as tours for donors and the public.

The Wellness Center represents a significant step forward in addressing the mental health needs of high school students. It provides a safe, supervised location for students to take physical, mental, or emotional breaks during their school day, centralizing mental health and wellness resources while offering spaces for individual and group counseling.

“The DPHS Wellness Center demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to our students’ overall well-being,” said Angela Montanez, the school’s new full-time Wellness Center Coordinator. “It sends a powerful message that mental health is a priority as important as academic success.” Montanez started her position January 27, 2025, a position fully funded by the DPHS Foundation for the next two years.

Key features of the Wellness Center include:

A full-time Wellness Center Coordinator who provides drop-in services for students

A dedicated space for community agency mental health professionals including Family Service Agency, Santa Barbara Hospice, CALM, CADA, BeWell, and Alateen

Short-term solution based counseling and referral services

A Peer Leader Program for wellness mentorship

Monthly themed wellness campaigns with corresponding lunchtime activities

A Wellness Pantry stocking non-perishable foods, school supplies, and hygiene items

“This project truly reflects the spirit of our community,” said Jennifer Ono, former President of the DPHS Foundation and current Fundraising Chair. “The incredible support from our donors has been essential in making this vision a reality.”

Pessia Fygenson, Associated Student Body Representative, shared the student perspective: “As students, we’re incredibly grateful for this investment in our mental health. The Wellness Center is a crucial resource for many of us navigating the challenges of high school life.”

The Wellness Center was made possible through the generous support of community donations, including:

Deckers Brands – ($100,000+)

John C. Mithun Foundation – ($40,000+)

The Schley Family – ($20,000+)

An anonymous donor – ($20,000+)

Mike & Meryam Molyneux – ($10,000+)

These significant contributions underscore the community’s recognition of the importance of mental health support for young people.

“At Deckers, we believe in the power of young people and their potential to shape the future,” Michelle Apodaca of Deckers Brands stated. “We are committed to supporting the youth of our community, and we recognize the critical role mental and emotional well-being plays in their success. We are proud to partner with the DPHS Foundation on the Wellness Center, which is providing a safe and supportive space for students to thrive.”

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to all donors and community members who have contributed to making the Wellness Center a reality.

The focus on student wellness at DPHS aligns with the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s prioritization of mental health, forming part of a broader initiative dedicated to supporting the overall health and well-being of our student body.

Bodenhamer shared during the ribbon cutting ceremony, “A heartfelt thank you to our Foundation Board Members, Fundraising Chair Jennifer Ono, and our generous community donors for their unwavering support. I am also deeply grateful to Principal Woodard for believing in this vision, and to the Santa Barbara Unified School District for prioritizing student wellness. Most importantly, I want to thank our incredible students—for using their voices to advocate for their needs, for pushing for greater access to mental health support, and for genuinely caring about their peers.”

About Dos Pueblos High School Foundation: The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation’s mission is to raise funds and provide strategic support to honor and build upon the school’s tradition of excellence, enhance the school community, inspire school pride, coordinate efforts to support school programs, and promote the academic and personal growth of our students.