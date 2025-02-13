EVACUATION ORDER AND WARNING HAVE BEEN CANCELLED FOR LAKE FIRE BURN SCAR AND SURROUNDING AREAS

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – EVACUATION ORDER and WARNING are CANCELLED for the Lake Fire burn scar. Residents are urged to remain vigilant returning home as some roads may be impacted or closed. Wet soils may cause continued rock falls, minor debris flows and landslides, and tree falls even if it is not raining.

Be aware that flooding and debris may still be present in the area. NEVER drive, swim, or walk into floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown!

Flood waters can also hide hazards such as washed out road surfaces and large rocks.

Be cautious of potential rock falls and minor landslides when traveling roads and avoid traveling at night. Some roads may be covered in debris and are impassable.

Be aware that response crews may be continuing clean-up and repair efforts.

Stay alert to changing conditions.

We understand that protective actions are burdensome, and we appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience.

For status of County roadways, click here.

For status of Caltrans-maintained highways, click here.

Visit the Los Padres National Forest website to view the latest information regarding trail closures.

For updated and detailed information, please visit ReadySBC.org or call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551 until 5 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2025.