Friday Night Swing Returns to Carrillo Ballroom This Month

Join the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Sylvia Sykes and the Santa Barbara Swing Dance Committee for another year of Friday Night Swing.

Friday Night Swing

Select Fridays7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Carrillo Ballroom (100 E. Carrillo Street)

Event Information

To view all event dates, click “Also Occurs On”

This monthly event, held in the Carrillo Ballroom at theCarrillo Recreation Center, brings an evening of dancing and prizes to Downtown Santa Barbara. Each event begins with beginner and intermediate swing dance lessons before a live band takes the stage. The band changes each month, with music ranging from jazz and jive to blues and rockabilly.

Admission is $20 cash at the door. All skill levels and abilities are welcome, dance lessons are included with admission. The beginner lesson is designed as an introductory class to help new dancers gain confidence and have fun. The intermediate lesson is for more experienced dancers looking to improve their technique. The unique cantilevered floor of the Carrillo Ballroom flexes under every step, making it a fun and easy dance experience for all skill levels.

Lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., and the dance runs from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a break for intermission and door prizes.