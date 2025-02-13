Polar Plunge for a Purpose with the Starfish Connection

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Starfish Connection nonprofit is excited to host their second annual Polar Plunge event coming up on March 8, 2025! The Polar Plunge is a unique and energizing event where you jump in the ocean in the morning as a group! It’s a fun way to recharge your body and mind while helping ignite hope for those facing life’s toughest challenges. Whether you want to dip a toe, wade in, or go for the full plunge, this event is for everyone! Event also will include warm beverages, bites, a DJ, face painting, photo opps, community tabling, Talk-o-Truck, a commemorative beach towel, and more! Tickets start at $35, and there are also group rates, as well as plenty of sponsorship opportunities – to purchase and for more information visit: thestarfishconnection.org.

Thank you to our current sponsors: Beebe Wilkens Consulting, Creating Connections, Griffith Tax, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Just Peachy Photo Booth, Lazy Acres, Lynn Karlson, Ocean Oaks Lending, UCLA Health, Old Town Coffee, Smart Media .

In addition to raising awareness about The Starfish Connection, funds raised in ticket sales and sponsorships help support their work. The Starfish Connection, a non-profit founded by Virginia Benson Wigle, provides crisis funding to individuals and families on the central coast with urgent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government funding (this can be for food, clothing, rent, bills, car repairs etc.). They identify individuals to apply for emergent funding by partnering with other local nonprofit organizations who offer direct to client services. For a full list of partners see https://www.thestarfishconnection.org/partnerwithus