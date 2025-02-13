Reduced-Cost Lifeguard Certification Courses Offered This Spring

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 12, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will offer two reduced-cost lifeguard certification courses this spring in an ongoing effort to improve the community’s water safety. While typical lifeguard training courses cost around $200, the multi-day course is available to city residents for $50. The Department aims to increase the number of community members with this lifesaving training by providing a reduced-cost option

.

The training will mix traditional learning with hands-on lessons to teach the public how to respond in a lifeguarding emergency. Participants who successfully complete the course will leave with American Red Cross certifications in lifeguarding, CPR, AED, and first aid and be qualified for open positions with the City of Santa Barbara.

Lifeguard certification courses will take place March 24-27 and May 24-26 at Los Baños del Mar. The dates have been coordinated during spring break and Memorial Day weekend to allow high school students ages 15 and older to attend.

“We hope people will get their certification and choose to join our team of lifeguards, but we’re just happy to be able to provide this learning opportunity for the community,” said Aquatics Recreation Supervisor Tony Sholl. “The more people in Santa Barbara with lifeguard training, the better, and making it affordable is the first step.”

Residents interested in participating in the reduced-cost training must join the waitlist and submit an online application describing any previous training experience and reasons for taking the course. Applicants can expect to hear whether their application was accepted within 5 business days. The March course waitlist will close on March 10, and the May course waitlist will close on May 12.

Those who receive their certifications after successfully completing the course are eligible to apply for hourly positions with the City of Santa Barbara including pool and beach lifeguards, Junior Lifeguard camp counselors, and swim instructors. Hourly rates range from $23.53 to $26.97. Individuals interested in these positions are encouraged to apply and register for tryouts now.

Teens age 15 through 17 looking to receive community service hours and work experience can apply to be a Junior Lifeguard Aide. This position assists with supervising the Junior Lifeguard summer camp program with the option of paid work experience as a lifeguard at Los Baños del Mar and Ortega Park Pool.

Residents can join the waitlist for a lifeguard certification course at SBParksAndRec.org and apply for open lifeguard and swim instructor positions at Hourly Employment Opportunities – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Apply.