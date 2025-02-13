Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 12, 2025

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a team by joining one of our City Advisory Groups! Regular recruitments for Advisory Groups are conducted twice a year, in the spring and fall, with special recruitments held as needed. The City is an equal-opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, we have 30 vacancies across our Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the Advisory Groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309. For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline is Friday, March 21, at 5:00 p.m.

The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:



Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Applicants for a position on the Santa Barbara Youth Council must attend one interview with City Council as well as one interview with the current Santa Barbara Youth Council. Interview dates with the Santa Barbara Youth Council have yet to be determined. Please check the Boards and Commissions page for updated information as it becomes available.

The City Council will make appointments to all of the Advisory Groups on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.