The Carpinteria Rotary Talent Showcase is Coming Soon!

Showtime: April 12th, 7-9 pm in the historic Alcazar Theatre

All ages & all talents: Storyteller, musician, juggler, ventriloquist, singer, poet, dancer, comedian, or drummer!

We want you on stage at the Alcazar Theatre! Be bold! Be brave! Be the next performer to make this Talent Showcase your springboard to the next American Idol or The Voice! This Could Be You!

Audition Location: Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria

Audition Times: Sunday, Feb. 16th, 12-3 pm; Thursday, Feb. 27th, 6-9 pm

Contact: Roland Rotz at DocRotz@gmail.com to schedule your audition.