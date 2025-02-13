Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch to Showcase Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Feb. 12, 2025 -An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled between 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 18 to 5:01 a.m. Pacific Time, Feb. 19, from north Vandenberg.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

This test is routine and was scheduled years in advance. Consistent with previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) range operations, contact SLD 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or SLD30.pa.workflow@spaceforce.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.