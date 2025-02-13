United Soccer League Takes Bold Step Forward with Launch of Division One Professional Men’s League

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2025) – The United Soccer League (USL) announced plans to launch a Division One men’s professional league in 2027-28, bringing the highest-level of soccer to more communities across the country. This groundbreaking initiative builds on the USL’s commitment to grow the game at all levels, provide new opportunities for players, teams, and fans, and strengthen the foundation of American soccer at a time when the sport is experiencing unprecedented momentum.

“Today is a defining moment for the USL and the future of soccer in the United States,” said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. “Creating a Division One league is a bold step forward, expanding access to top-tier competition, deepening the connection between our communities and taking another step in aligning with the structure of the global game. By uniting people through soccer and bringing Division One to more cities, we’re not just growing the sport—we’re creating lasting opportunities while building a more sustainable and vibrant soccer ecosystem in the U.S.”

A Division One league – defined by the sanctioning standards of the U.S. Soccer Federation as the highest level for professional soccer in the United States – represents the next evolution in the USL’s structure, establishing a fully integrated pathway for clubs and players. With the USL Championship (Division Two) and USL League One (Division Three) already providing a strong foundation for player development and competition, the new league completes the system, ensuring seamless progression for talent at all levels.

“The USL has long been committed to creating a structure that drives growth, opportunity, and long-term success in American soccer,” Papadakis added. “The USL model empowers clubs with greater autonomy and fosters a dynamic, interconnected system—one that allows them to compete at the highest level while remaining deeply rooted in their communities. Around the world, top-tier clubs thrive in cities of all sizes, and we believe the same is possible here. The demand and infrastructure are in place, and the potential for growth is immense.”

The new league will serve as a platform for both rising and established players to compete at the highest operational professional standards in the U.S., further elevating the quality of play within the USL and the level of the domestic player pool for international competitions.

Interest in soccer in the United States is at an all-time high, fueled by rising participation rates, increased media exposure, and growing anticipation for major international events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. As North America prepares to host these global tournaments, the sport is at a pivotal moment, creating unparalleled opportunities to invest in its long-term future.

About United Soccer League

Founded in 1986, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, impacting more than 200 communities nationwide. The USL is the first and only organization to offer a comprehensive youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. This structure includes three men’s leagues: the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One (Division III), and USL League Two (pre-professional). The women’s pathway includes the top-tier USL Super League (Division I), which debuted in 2024, and USL W League, the country’s leading pre-professional women’s league. The USL also oversees USL Academy and USL Youth, talent development platforms for players.

With multi-year national and international media rights agreements across various outlets including CBS Sports, ESPN and Peacock, the USL is the most widely accessible soccer league in the country.