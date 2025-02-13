Woman in Possession of Multiple Knives Is Taken into Custody on State Street

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 13, 2025

On February 13, 2025, at 10:11 a.m. Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call of a suspicious female holding a knife in her hand on the 700 block of State Street. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the involved female, who fled southbound on State Street from officers. After a brief foot pursuit, the female turned around and confronted officers with a knife in each hand. Members of the Santa Barbara Police Crisis Negotiation and Co-Response teams arrived and began speaking with the woman who was actively threatening officers. Officers negotiated with the female for approximately two hours. During negotiations, she concealed several knives on her person and in her belongings next to her. When she no longer had any knives or weapons in her hands, officers were able to coordinate an approach with two ballistic shields and take her into custody without injury. The woman was identified as 46-year-old Santa Barbara resident Amy Berry. Berry was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for the charges of Criminal Threats, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a dirk/dagger, with a bail set at $50,000.