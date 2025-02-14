Attorney General Bonta and 11 Attorneys General Release Joint Statement on Lawsuit to Protect Americans from Elon Musk’s DOGE

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 12 attorneys general in releasing the following statement ahead of a court hearing in their case against the Trump Administration for illegally granting Elon Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to Americans’ private information:

“Last week, Elon Musk and his team got into our nation’s central payment system in the Treasury Department, giving them unauthorized access to the Social Security numbers, bank account information, and other private data of tens of millions of Americans. “To protect our states’ residents, we filed a lawsuit to stop the madness. Just a few hours later, we won a court order blocking Musk and DOGE from accessing Americans’ personal information and ordering the destruction of all the copies of records they had obtained. “Elon Musk may be the richest man in the world, but the law is clear: he has no authority to access your private information. The Constitution gives Congress – not the President – primary control over federal spending.”

Attorney General Bonta and the coalition are today seeking a preliminary injunction to continue to bar the unauthorized access to Americans’ personal data through the Treasury’s payment system.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in releasing this statement are the attorneys general of New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Oregon.