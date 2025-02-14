The Chargers Advance to Second Round of CIF-SS Division 2AA Playoffs With 53-49 Victory over Saugus

Despite only having one healthy senior on the roster, the Dos Pueblos High girls’ basketball team thrived in the clutch and survived its CIF-SS Division 2AA opener with a 53-49 victory over visiting Saugus.

After playing two of the top teams in Southern California in Ventura and Buena during league play the Chargers are battle-hardened and prepared for the grind of the playoffs.

“It’s just kind of my philosophy that we want to play against the best team’s we can play,” said Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murrillo. “I think it’s really important to not have a soft baby schedule and play some tough teams. That way when my kids reach moments in games like this they’re not only physically, emotionally and prepared skill wise, they are prepared mentally for games like this.”

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda and sophomore Eden Wynne led the way for Dos Pueblos with eleven points apiece. Senior Lauren Robles and Sophomore Taylor Grant added nine points.

The Chargers got off to a slow start and trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but ripped off a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take a 33-21 lead. However, Saugus closed the first half on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to 33-26 at halftime.

The visiting Centurions went on to take a 40-39 lead on a driving layup by EvaMarie Rios late in the third quarter.. But Dos Pueblos answered with a basket inside by Hannah Remick off an assist from Ahmad-Reda with 25 seconds left to take a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter

The two teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter and a deep three-pointer by Robles with 3:15 remaining gave the Chargers a 46-43 lead with 3:15 left in the game.

“We really worked together and just stayed positive,” said Robles, who is the lone senior to suit up for Dos Pueblos. “I just trusted myself that I was going to make it.”

Despite the haymakers, Saugus would not quit. The Centurions scored four straight points to retake the lead, 47-46, on a driving layup by Brianna Burroughs with 2:05 remaining.

On the ensuing Dos Pueblos possession, Grant found Ahmad Reda on an inbounds play for an easy layup to put the Chargers ahead 48-47 with 1:40 left in the game.

After Saugus retook the lead 49-48 Carly Letendre scrambled for an offensive rebound and the Chargers worked the ball to Grant, who delivered a deep three-pointer with just under a minute to play that put Dos Pueblos ahead 51-49.

“Taylor is a killer. She had grown a lot. Her mentality has evolved to the point where she competes at a high level,” Murrillo said. “She has the green light too. I always tell her to be aggressive.”

From there, the Dos Pueblos defense stiffened as Ahmad Reda and Eden Wynne each knocked down one-o- two free throws to close out the game.

Dos Pueblos will travel to North Torrance for a second round game on Saturday.