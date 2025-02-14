Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We hope you will join us for the Tuesday, February 18th, Goleta City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. It’s an important opportunity to provide your early input as the Council will be reviewing and prioritizing the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Projects and the 2025-2027 Strategic Plan Update. NOW is the time to participate and give your feedback on what you care about most and what the City should be focused on for the next 2-5 years. We encourage you to come in-person to Council Chambers, watch live, or participate via Zoom. Directions for how to do so can be found below.

The City Council will receive a presentation on the City’s Capital Improvement Program project delivery status, an update on current projects, and recommended project priorities . The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) is a critical multi-year planning tool utilized by the city to identify, prioritize, and implement the capital and infrastructure needs essential for the community’s growth, safety, and overall well-being. Staff has developed the prioritization process to highlight priority projects that address critical needs, optimize resources, and enhance community well-being. The community is encouraged to review the staff report and presentation (available here https://tinyurl.com/56z3s9y6) and provide input on what projects you would like to see prioritized.



Additional items on the agenda include:

The City Manger’s Report which will include Goleta’s Chief of Police, Lt. Frank Vasquez, sharing information on the Sheriff’s Office role in ICE activities.

The City Council will present California Highway Patrol Office Ricardo Ayala with a Certificate of Recognition for his heroic efforts on January 29, 2025, to save the lives of the passengers in the small plane crash near US 101 between Los Carneros Road and Storke Road. View the certificate here: https://tinyurl.com/5447kyvx.

The Council will proclaim February 23 – March 1, 2025, as Peace Corps Week in the City of Goleta. The Peace Corps was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 with a mission to promote world peace and friendship. The Peace Corps partners with communities abroad to develop sustainable solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges. Over 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in 142 countries. UCSB has a long history of producing Peace Corps volunteers, and Santa Barbara County has a strong presence of Peace Corps alum. View the proclamation at https://tinyurl.com/prrtn9uw.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and conduct the second reading of an ordinance amending the Goleta Municipal Code to add an Energy Performance Reach Code. The Energy Performance Reach Code, recommended for adoption by the Green Committee, would modify the California Energy Code within the City to require a higher level of energy performance and electric-readiness for new construction. This would result in higher energy efficiency, better indoor air quality, and lower operational greenhouse gas emissions in new buildings. The proposed ordinance encourages electrification while still allowing for flexibility in design, and meets cost-effectiveness requirements set by the State. On February 4, the Goleta City Council introduced and voted unanimously to approve the ordinance at first reading. The staff report is available here: https://tinyurl.com/bds7kf73.

February 18 Agenda

How to Participate

Attend In-Person: Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive). Spanish interpretation conducted.

Virtual Participation: Join via Zoom. Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation.

Written Participation: Submit comments by Noon on the Monday before the meeting to be shared with Council by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

Just Watch: Live or anytime on our website in high definition (preferred method) or live on Goleta TV Channel 19. Rebroadcast Wed. & Sat. 10am and 5pm.