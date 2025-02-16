UC Santa Barbara Baseball Completes Sweep of Campbell with 14-4 Victory on Sunday

There was no shortage of offensive production in the UC Santa Barbara baseball team’s three-game sweep of visiting Campbell.

The Gauchos closed out the series with a 14-4 victory on Sunday that served as a resounding statement that the lineup is primed to hold up its end of the bargain this season.

“So far so good. Nothing is ever perfect, but in terms of the whole weekend the guys showed up in character and did what they are able to do,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Andrew Checketts. “That was a good weekend all around.”

Second baseman Jonathan Mendez led the offensive onslaught with three hits and four RBI, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Gauchos a 4-1 lead.

Capturing momentum early was key for UC Santa Barbara after Campbell scored a run in the top of the first inning.

“In the first at-bat I felt like I was seeing him well. I got the homer there and after that the confidence was high,” Mendez said. “I just stuck with my approach and it led to a couple more hits.”

Mendez played shortstop last season, but recently made the move to second base. The Gauchos should be formidable up the middle defensively with Corey Nunez playing shortstop after missing almost all of last season due to injury.

“I just transitioned like a week and a half ago so I’m definitely not used to it,” said Mendez of playing second base. “My biggest thing is however we can win. I don’t mind where I play.”

After dominating division 3 competition last season at Pomona Pitzer Isaac Kim is off to a hot start with the Gauchos after going 3-3 on Sunday with three runs scored and 1 RBI. His batting average is at a team-high .643 through three games.

Calvin Proskey made the start for UC Santa Barbara on the mound. He was able to minimize damage and hold Campbell to one run, despite surrendering three hits in the top of the first inning.

“He was in the zone. He was attacking. He was a little fat,” Checketts said.“I think getting that thing stopped in the first inning at one {run} with runners at second and third was momentum setting.”

San Marcos High alum Chase Hoover took over on the mound in the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and second. He struck out the first hitter he faced before inducing an inning ending double play.

Xavier Esquer launched a three-run homer to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

It was a lights out performance from Hoover overall as he surrendered zero runs and just one hit in his three innings on the mound.

UCLA transfer Jack Holman and Arizona transfer Xavier Esquer recorded multi-hit games adding excellent depth to the UC Santa Barbara lineup.

The No. 22 ranked Gauchos (3-0) will host Saint Mary’s on Tuesday beginning at 4:05 p.m.

