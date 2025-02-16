At the same time, Donald Trump was kind enough to sign an executive order bringing us a National Park of American Heroes, he has also decided to close down the National Park Service.

This will be unfortunate to the more than 300 million people who planned to visit our national parks this year.

Led by Elon Musk and the skeleton crew of political hires who are devotedly following him, this crack crew of “Fed-busters” has decided that the National Park Service’s 20,000-plus employees and its hundreds of thousands of volunteers are no longer necessary.

Now, why the NPS? You might ask? Why pull a service that takes care of 85 million acres in all fifty states?

Perhaps it’s because Trump has heard from too many people that the parks are considered America’s national treasure and that many of the most famous parks and monuments are often referred to as our “crown jewels”?

More likely, it was that he realized that close to 20 million folks spend a night in the parks. That’s a tidal wave of potential Trump National Park Hotel guests.

Part of the rationale for getting rid of all these folks is that, hey, people have been using and living in these places for centuries without any resource management or federal government guidance.

Another reason, to quote his playbook: “The way to greater American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector.”

For Musk and Trump, their stated goal of managing the national parks and monuments is that it should be to “preserve, or where necessary to recreate, the ecologic scene as viewed by the first European visitors.”

Most importantly, Trump claimed these changes would boost energy development initiatives while cutting traditional conservation funding. Supporters believe these measures could get rid of inefficiencies and stimulate economic growth. Less money spent on forests means more money available to drill, baby drill.

Finally, there’s the troublesome fact that NPS’s spokesman is “Smokey the Bear.” They are deeply offended by his claim “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires.”

Obviously, only God can Prevent Wildfires, and this is just one more glaring example of a secular, woke philosophy.

Also, we all know that Smokey is a Black Bear and was, for sure a DEI hire.