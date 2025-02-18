805 Beer Presents “Making Waves” — A New Film Celebrating the Relentless Spirit of Pro Surfer Lakey Peterson

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Paso Robles, CA – 805 Beer proudly presents “Making Waves,” a new film chronicling the extraordinary career of professional surfer Lakey Peterson. Set to premiere March 1, 2025, globally on the World Surf League and YouTube, the film captures Peterson’s fearless pursuit of greatness, both in and out of the water. Watch the trailer here.

A Story of Grit, Passion, and Pushing Boundaries

Growing up in Santa Barbara on California’s Central Coast, Lakey Peterson has become an inspiration for surfers emerging from the 805. From surf prodigy to global competitor, “Making Waves” dives deep into Peterson’s journey, showcasing the highs, the struggles, and the moments in between that define her career. Known for her progressive style and relentless determination, Peterson has carved a lasting legacy in women’s surfing, inspiring the next generation to chase their own waves.

“You don’t remember the wins or the losses,” Lakey reflects in the film. “You remember those in-between moments—being with the people you love, the places you go, the experiences that shape you. That’s what surfing is to me.”

Authentic Storytelling Through 805 Beer Films

Produced by 805 Beer, “Making Waves” continues the brand’s tradition of cinematic storytelling, following in the footsteps of acclaimed films like “Convergence,” “The House That Built Me,” and “Another Eight Seconds.” “Making Waves” features stunning archival footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and insights from some of surfing’s biggest names, including:

Conner Coffin – Pro surfer and fellow 805 Authentico

Sage Erickson – Pro surfer and longtime friend of Peterson

Britt Merrick – Legendary surfboard shaper

Mike Parsons – Acclaimed surf coach

Strider Wasilewski – Former pro surfer and WSL commentator

From historic performances at Pipeline, the US Open, Surf Ranch Pro, and Teahupo’o, to landing the first-ever aerial in NSSA women’s competition history, Peterson has proven time and again why she’s one of the most influential surfers of her generation. Ranked as high as #2 in the WSL Championship Tour, her career is a testament to perseverance, evolution, and the power of chasing your passion.

A Shared Commitment to Surf Culture

“Lakey’s journey embodies everything 805 Beer stands for—perseverance, passion, and pushing limits,” said Dustin Hinz, Chief Marketing Officer of Firestone Walker Brewing Company. “Through ‘Making Waves,’ we’re honored to share her story – one of resilience, self-discovery, and the unbreakable bond between a surfer and the ocean. It’s a film about living with purpose, taking risks, and carving your own path.”

As the official craft beer partner of the World Surf League North America, 805 Beer continues to support the surf community through immersive storytelling, their Cold Beer Surf Club Podcast hosted by former WSL tour surfer Conner Coffin, and event activations at the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Trestles in San Clemente, and Pipeline, North Shore, Hawaii.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded in 1996 by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker, Firestone Walker is a family-led second-generation brewery based on California’s Central Coast. Helmed by Nick Firestone, and decorated Brewmaster Matt Brynildson, Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a robust lineup of award-winning beers including 805, California’s #1 craft beer brand established in 2012; Mind Haze, a top national hazy IPA; and Cali Squeeze, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beer brands. The Firestone brand family also includes iconic beers such as DBA, Union Jack, and Pivo Pils, as well as the storied Vintage Series of barrel-aged strong ales led by Parabola. As a California beer company, Firestone Walker also has two additional locations: the Barrelworks wild ale cellar in Santa Barbara County and the Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

About 805 Beer Films

“Making Waves” is the latest release from 805 Beer Films that highlights the incredible stories of their team of ambassadors which they fondly refer to as Authenticos – a vast cast of athletes, creators, musicians, and artists who embodied the trailblazing spirit of the 805 – the central coast of California where 805 Beer is born and brewed. Past award-winning films include: “Another Eight Seconds,” following nine-time PBR world finals qualifier, Stetson Lawrence; “The House That Built Me,” the life story of X-Games champion and Motocross Freerider, Tyler Bereman; “Convergence,” a surf film that brings together three pro-surfers (Conner Coffin, Nate Tyler, and Greyson Fletcher) on different life paths to share the command thread that inspires them – surfing, family, and community; and “Inverted Perspective,” the incredible true story of the most winning female Motocross rider on the planet, Vicki Golden.